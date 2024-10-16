Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 810.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,666.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total transaction of $2,471,450.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,432.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,666.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,362 shares of company stock valued at $12,688,945 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS stock opened at $469.11 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $435.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.57.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

