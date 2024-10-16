Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 276.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fortive were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.4% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.4% in the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James raised Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.36.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,281.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,135.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $77.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.65%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

