Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 6,620 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Reliance were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Reliance by 2,870.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Reliance by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,644,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Reliance by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 107,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,005,000 after buying an additional 20,981 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Reliance during the 1st quarter worth $2,407,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RS opened at $290.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.09. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.14 and a 1 year high of $342.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Reliance’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on RS shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.40.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

