LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of LKQ by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 4.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,604.30. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $53.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

