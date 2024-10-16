Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Given “Neutral” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $80.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LBPH. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.12.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Longboard Pharmaceuticals

In other Longboard Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $578,844.91. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,361.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $71,045,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,515,000 after buying an additional 1,380,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after buying an additional 591,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after buying an additional 937,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,733,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

