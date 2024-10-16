Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Trading Down 12.9 %

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luna Innovations

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNA. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 60.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,023,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 763,165 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 672.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 60,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,846,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the first quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

