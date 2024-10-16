McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 445.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,261,000 after buying an additional 883,327 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,211,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,646,000 after acquiring an additional 136,080 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,622,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,442,000 after purchasing an additional 60,512 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,052,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after purchasing an additional 99,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 97,525.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 976,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,256,000 after purchasing an additional 975,255 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MKC opened at $81.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.45 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

