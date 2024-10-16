Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and traded as high as $0.68. Melco International Development shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 6,500 shares traded.
Melco International Development Stock Down 3.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69.
Melco International Development Company Profile
Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Melco International Development
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Melco International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.