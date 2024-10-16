Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) COO Javier Olivan Sells 413 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.83, for a total transaction of $241,534.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,533 shares in the company, valued at $6,744,844.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, October 4th, Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.73, for a total transaction of $241,080.49.

On Friday, September 27th, Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $235,410.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $231,280.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.57, for a total transaction of $214,995.41.

On Friday, September 6th, Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $215,586.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.35, for a total transaction of $215,317.55.

On Friday, August 23rd, Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total transaction of $221,747.96.

On Thursday, August 15th, Javier Olivan sold 4,900 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total transaction of $2,581,124.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.48, for a total transaction of $214,849.76.

On Thursday, July 25th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $190,756.00.

NASDAQ:META opened at $586.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $542.26 and a 200-day moving average of $507.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.40 and a 52 week high of $602.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 122.2% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on META. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.46.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

