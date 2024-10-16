Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Metagenomi from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metagenomi currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

Metagenomi Stock Up 1.0 %

MGX stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. Metagenomi has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $12.74.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $20.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Metagenomi will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Metagenomi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Metagenomi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Metagenomi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Novo Holdings A S lifted its position in Metagenomi by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 60,825 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Metagenomi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

About Metagenomi

About Metagenomi

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

