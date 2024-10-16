Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.87 and traded as low as $1.76. Meyer Burger Technology shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 48 shares traded.
Meyer Burger Technology Stock Down 11.4 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87.
About Meyer Burger Technology
Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules. The company operates through Modules, Photovoltaics, and Specialized Technologies segments. It offers the products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. In addition, the company provides balcony power plants and solar roof tiles.
