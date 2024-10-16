MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

MiMedx Group Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $862.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.97. MiMedx Group has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $9.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.44 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 23.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,167,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after buying an additional 258,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 47.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after buying an additional 413,443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 339.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 889,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 687,267 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 551,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 26,487 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Further Reading

