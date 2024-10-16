Netflix’s (NFLX) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $545.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on Netflix from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $702.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $705.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $690.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $653.04. Netflix has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $736.00. The company has a market capitalization of $304.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $9,653,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,127,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Netflix by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Netflix by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.