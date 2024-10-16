Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL) Insider Matthew (Matt) Heine Sells 47,790 Shares

Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew (Matt) Heine sold 47,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$27.21 ($18.26), for a total value of A$1,300,222.53 ($872,632.57).
Matthew (Matt) Heine also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 11th, Matthew (Matt) Heine sold 1,077,868 shares of Netwealth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$27.00 ($18.12), for a total value of A$29,102,436.00 ($19,531,836.24).
- On Monday, August 19th, Matthew (Matt) Heine sold 1,000,000 shares of Netwealth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$22.50 ($15.10), for a total value of A$22,500,000.00 ($15,100,671.14).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 6.18.
Netwealth Group Limited, a financial services company, engages in the wealth management business in Australia. The company operates a platform that offers superannuation, including accumulation and retirement income products; investor directed portfolio services for self-managed superannuation and non-superannuation investments; managed accounts and funds, self-managed superannuation funds administration; and non-custodial administration and reporting services.
