Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 38.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

NUS stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $311.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.50 and a beta of 1.12. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $439.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.87 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

