Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:OPI opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.15. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.
Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 1.11%. Analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.
About Office Properties Income Trust
OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.
