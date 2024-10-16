Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.15. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 1.11%. Analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Office Properties Income Trust

About Office Properties Income Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 141,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 72,530 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.