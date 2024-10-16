Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 353.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 93.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

OHI stock opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $41.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.08.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.44%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

