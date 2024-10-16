ORG Partners LLC Buys 453 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 129.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 20.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.86.

Quanta Services stock opened at $305.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.20 and its 200 day moving average is $267.72. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $313.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,297.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

