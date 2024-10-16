ORG Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,600 First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIRR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIRR opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $77.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.85.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

