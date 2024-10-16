ORG Partners LLC Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 80.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $335,870,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 711.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 876,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,762,000 after purchasing an additional 768,479 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,367,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Target by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,153,875 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $558,898,000 after purchasing an additional 470,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 11.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,316,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $639,050,000 after purchasing an additional 440,307 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.69.

NYSE:TGT opened at $160.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.88 and a 200 day moving average of $152.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $105.23 and a 1-year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.28%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

