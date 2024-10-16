ORG Partners LLC Cuts Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.2 %

RTX opened at $124.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.48 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Melius Research increased their price target on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

