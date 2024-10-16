ORG Partners LLC Has $138,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ORG Partners LLC cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MCK opened at $513.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $431.35 and a 12 month high of $637.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $524.64 and a 200-day moving average of $552.71.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.86.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

