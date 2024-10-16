ORG Partners LLC Has $186,000 Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

ORG Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Williams Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,703 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,218. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.63. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $51.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

