ORG Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $415,167,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1,466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,350,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,992 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,910,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Starbucks by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $257,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Stock Performance
Shares of SBUX opened at $95.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.54.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.16.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
