ORG Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Free Report) by 80.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,071 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OUSM. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $576,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,704,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS OUSM opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $648.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.86.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Profile

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks weighted for exposure to quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality factors. OUSM was launched on Dec 30, 2016 and is managed by ALPS.

