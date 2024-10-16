ORG Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

ORG Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $163.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.85. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $169.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

