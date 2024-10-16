ORG Partners LLC Purchases 505 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy during the third quarter valued at $392,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Viper Energy by 208.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,663,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Viper Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

Viper Energy stock opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.70. Viper Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $52.32.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

