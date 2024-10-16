ORG Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,950 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJULFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. ORG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GJUL. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 163,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 118,445 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 3,012.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 80,615 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 52.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 12.6% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 131,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $498,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GJUL opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

