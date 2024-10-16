ORG Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,950 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. ORG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GJUL. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 163,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 118,445 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 3,012.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 80,615 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 52.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 12.6% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 131,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $498,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GJUL opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

