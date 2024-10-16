ORG Partners LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

SPYG opened at $83.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.60 and a 200 day moving average of $77.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $84.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

