ORG Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 108,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $382.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $329.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.18.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total value of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,161.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,751.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $368.66 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.77.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.21%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

