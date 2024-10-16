ORG Partners LLC Sells 3,723 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,099,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,022,000 after purchasing an additional 370,181 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,585,000 after buying an additional 598,002 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,730,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,584,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,759,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,974,000 after acquiring an additional 85,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,683,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,517,000 after acquiring an additional 111,137 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $112.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.89. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $116.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 89.78%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,447.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,467.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

