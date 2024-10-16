ORG Partners LLC Sells 447 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

ORG Partners LLC cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.8 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $71.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $61.83 and a one year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.65.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

