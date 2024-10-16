ORG Partners LLC Sells 5,912 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,164,000 after acquiring an additional 323,995 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 104.7% during the second quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 67,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 34,371 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 237,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 203,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

SPEM opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.