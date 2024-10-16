ORG Partners LLC Sells 7,508 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.