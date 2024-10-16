ORG Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,067 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 52,221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 21.3% during the second quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth $25,000. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NUV opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

