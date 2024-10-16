ORG Partners LLC Trims Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.22.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $261.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.41. The stock has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.17%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

