ORG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SW opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.05. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 101.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Smurfit Westrock

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Articles

