ORG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.69.

NYSE:DE opened at $402.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $420.47.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

