ORG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 701 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Affirm by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Affirm by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.40. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 3.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $659.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.50 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Affirm from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “positive” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other Affirm news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $273,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,105. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $576,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,903 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,958.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $273,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,105. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,786. 13.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

