ORG Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

