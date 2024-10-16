ORG Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 73.7% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 17,311 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 15,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,423,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.83 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 357.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.