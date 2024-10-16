ORG Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 92 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. Melius Research upgraded Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.15.

NYSE:LMT opened at $605.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $574.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.73. The company has a market cap of $145.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $413.92 and a 52-week high of $614.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

