ORG Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,358,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,035,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 243,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after purchasing an additional 90,209 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,850,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,476,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.00.

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $465.77 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.01 and a 52-week high of $548.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $469.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

