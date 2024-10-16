ORG Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 366 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $107.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $113.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.74 and a 200 day moving average of $88.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 103.34, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Vertiv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

