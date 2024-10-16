ORG Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 673 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 104.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,187.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,812. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,187.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $80.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.