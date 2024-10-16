ORG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $29,000 in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRPT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 100.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 3,670.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FRPT opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.28 and a beta of 1.39. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $145.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.86%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $304,941.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,320.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRPT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Freshpet

Freshpet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.