ORG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $31,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 28,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $379.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.33. The company has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $384.66.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

