ORG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $31,000 in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 609 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $1,675,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $13,514,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 284.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 41,305 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 20,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,063,320.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,588. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 20,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,063,320.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,588. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $450,709.65. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 94,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,578.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,423 shares of company stock worth $30,818,171 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSTG opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $70.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.59 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 26th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

