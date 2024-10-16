ORG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $37,000 in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 342 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,278,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,267,000 after buying an additional 61,544 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in AAON by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 71.1% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,505,000 after purchasing an additional 219,435 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 18.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,226,000 after purchasing an additional 94,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $963,433.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at $448,850.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $963,433.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,850.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $1,779,460.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,871.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

AAON Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $110.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 0.80. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $113.86.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $313.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.77 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. AAON’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

