ORG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $40,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $48,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.86.
McKesson Price Performance
NYSE MCK opened at $513.55 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $431.35 and a 12 month high of $637.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $524.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.71.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 EPS for the current year.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.69%.
Insider Activity at McKesson
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.